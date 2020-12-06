Louisville’s AD Shares Honest Admission With Scott Satterfield

Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield has been reported as a candidate for the South Carolina job for a while now. After denying interest publicly, he interviewed for the Gamecocks job this week.

It doesn’t sound like it will wind up being a fit. This afternoon Satterfield, who is in year two at Louisville after a very successful tenure at Appalachian State, said that he is staying at UL after the interview. “I have no intention of leaving Louisville,” he told The Courier-Journal.

That is obviously good news for the program, given how tricky a coaching search would be this season. Still, the knowledge that Satterfield interviewed elsewhere at all is troubling to athletic director Vince Tyra. He showed his hand a bit in his release about the interview.

“As a long time fan and the current AD at Louisville, I understand the history behind our fans’ trust issue with football coaches. Rightly so,” Tyra wrote in the statement. “I am disappointed that Scott had a conversation with another program, but I’m comfortable that we have an agreeable path forward.”

Got this statement from Louisville AD Vince Tyra pic.twitter.com/u2XfZkwZy5 — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 5, 2020

That isn’t exactly a huge endorsement of his head coach there. It is also tough given the season that Louisville is having.

After bottoming out under Bobby Petrino, the coach who is very much at the center of the aforementioned “trust issue,” in his second tenure with the program, Scott Satterfield got things on solid footing much more quickly than most would’ve hoped. Louisville football went 8-5 last season, finishing second to Clemson in the ACC Atlantic Division.

This year has been more of a struggle, with the Cardinals at 3-7 on the year. It didn’t seem like most fans and others around the program were super concerned about things long term, but to have the coach open to other opportunities less than two years into his stay is enough to make anyone a bit annoyed.

The Cardinals were off this weekend. They’re scheduled to face Wake Forest on Dec. 12 to finish the season.

[Andrea Adelson]