2 Teams Are Refusing To Share Depth Charts Before Week 1

It wouldn’t be a real college football season without a little depth chart drama.

Typically, college football programs release their updated depth charts at the start of every game week. This is for both the media covering the game and out of respect for your opponent.

We appear to have some depth chart drama before a season-opening contest, though.

Western Kentucky is reportedly not sharing its depth chart with Louisville ahead of Saturday’s opening game. So, the Cardinals are reportedly returning the favor.

“The depth chart isn’t included. Western Kentucky has said it won’t release a depth chart so we will release ours later in the week,” said a Louisville spokesman.

Official arrival of CFB season includes Depth Chart Drama: According to U of L, "The depth chart isn’t included. Western Kentucky has said it won’t release a depth chart so we will release ours later in the week." Yes, we officially have a season. — rickbozich (@rickbozich) September 7, 2020

Western Kentucky has already announced its Week 1 starting quarterback in Maryland transfer Tyrell Pigrome.

“I do think he’s a little more athletic,” Tyson Helton told the Bowling Green Daily News. “He has the ability to scramble and create plays, but I think he’s handled our offense pretty well. I don’t think you’re going to see a dramatic change in us offensively with him back there. I think he’s a quality thrower, he’s a quality manager of the offense, and he has the athleticism to get out of trouble if need be. I don’t see us changing a lot from what we do.”

We’ll see if the depth chart drama leads to any sparks on the field.

Louisville and Western Kentucky are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. The game will be on ACC Network.