Elite JUCO prospect Jay Scrubb had plans to play for the Louisville Cardinals this upcoming season. But Scrubb has reportedly had a change of heart.

Instead of staying in college, the 6-foot-6 guard has opted to sign with an agent and enter the NBA Draft, according to college basketball insider Evan Daniels. Scrubb intends on staying in the draft and pursuing a professional career.

The elite prospect was a scoring machine for John A. Logan College last season, where he averaged 21.9 points per game to go along with 6.8 RPG. Scrubb is elite from three-point range, as he connected on 46.4% of his attempts from beyond the perimeter.

This is certainly a massive loss for the Cardinals. Scrubb is now looking to take his game to the professional level.

Scrubb was the top-ranked JUCO player in the nation for the 2020 cycle, according to the 247Sports composite score. Several recruiting service outlets, including 247Sports, ranked the 6-foot-6 guard as a 5-star prospect.

Scrubb was Louisville’s second-highest rated commit of the 2020 cycle. With Scrubb in the fold, the Cardinals had the No. 25 class this year. But now that the JUCO prospect is taking his talents to the NBA, the class ranking will drop.

It’ll be interesting to see if Scrubb is able to land on an NBA team this year.