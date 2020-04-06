Louisville’s Jordan Nwora Announces NBA Draft Decision

Over the last two years, Louisville forward Jordan Nwora has been one of the best players in the ACC.

But with a golden opportunity to enter the NBA, Nwora isn’t going to pass it up. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Nwora announced that he is entering the 2020 NBA Draft.

“Looking forward, I want to say thank you to Louisville, the University, the community and the fans,” Nwora wrote. “Louisville has been my home for three years and will always be a part of me. My teammates and coaches, I wouldn’t want to go to war with anyone else. You are my family – forever. With that in mind, I will be entering the NBA Draft. I will proudly represent Louisville wherever I go. Thank you. 33 out.”

Nwora started 59 of 93 games in three seasons at Louisville, breaking into the starting lineup in the 2017-18 season. Over the past two seasons, Nwora has averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the Cardinals.

But the New York native tended to save some of his best performances for Boston College. In four games against the Eagles, Nwora scored just under 100 points with two double-doubles and two games with 32-plus points.

Nwora may or may not be a first-round pick when the NBA Draft rolls around, but he’s almost a lock to hear his name called.

What kind of an impact can Jordan Nwora have at the NBA level?