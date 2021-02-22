Former Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey Announces Transfer Destination

Former Nebraska Huskers quarterback Luke McCaffrey has officially announced his transfer destination.

McCaffrey decided to transfer out of Nebraska following his redshirt freshman season. The brother of Christian McCaffrey shared quarterback duties with Adrian Martinez during the 2020 season. However, the Huskers leaned much more on Martinez down the stretch.

So, McCaffrey is transferring out. He has officially announced his transfer commitment to Louisville.

“Excited to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Louisville. Go Cardinals!” he tweeted.

Excited to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Louisville. Go Cardinals! pic.twitter.com/hWUlP3TTN8 — Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) February 22, 2021

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spoke highly of McCaffrey toward the end of the 2020 season.

“His improvement in throwing the football from Year 1 to Year 2 and his control of the offense is going to give him a chance to be a really good player, a special player around here,” Frost said. “If he continues on that path, I expect him to be an elite guy. If it ever got to the point where he wasn’t the guy, he’s a really good athlete. …

“I believe in Luke McCaffrey and that hasn’t changed. I’m excited about what he’s going to be at Nebraska.”

McCaffrey will look to compete for the starting job at Louisville moving forward.