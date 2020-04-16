Anonymous NFL Scout Has Bizarre Quote On 1st Round Prospect

Louisville’s Mekhi Becton is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. Depending on how the run on offensive tackles shakes out, he could go in the top 10 next week.

Earlier this month, Bucky Brooks listed Becton as one of his five prospects with the highest ceilings. That shouldn’t surprise anyone after the head-turning NFL Combine performance he turned in a few months ago.

Becton measured in at a whopping 6-foot-7, 364 pounds. Even at that weight, he ran an impressive 5.1 40-yard dash, and is quite agile and light on his feet.

Obviously, there are concerns to be had for 360-pound players. Whichever team drafts him will likely want him to trim down a bit, but pro teams are well equipped to do that with regimented workouts and professional dieticians on staff. And yet, an anonymous scout told The Athletic‘s Bob McGinn that he voted him as the fifth lineman in the draft (in a group of four highly-ranked players, per general consensus) “because he loves to cook and eat more than he loves frigging football.”

anonymous scout is concerned about mekhi becton because he … likes to cook? pic.twitter.com/sHwww8Pg2k — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) April 16, 2020

Some have questioned Becton’s drive, which is something you hear about dozens of prospects every year. The fact that he…likes to cook? That’s a ridiculous knock.

1.) Eli Apple was criticized because he didn’t know how to cook ahead of the NFL Draft just a few years ago. That came up in this same exact annual column by Bob McGinn. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if it was by the same anonymous scout.

2.) Becton’s mother runs a catering company. He likely grew up around chefs. And knowing how to cook is certainly better than a player who is pounding fast food.

To his credit, Becton had a fantastic comeback on Twitter.

Who doesn’t love PANCAKES 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 https://t.co/vhWmI3JoHD — Trending Topic 🤫 (@BigTicket73) April 16, 2020

Luckily, this one-off evaluation probably won’t have a major impact when the NFL Draft rolls around next Thursday. Mekhi Becton is widely expected to be a first-rounder, and if he catches the eye of the right team, could be off the board very early.