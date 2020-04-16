Mekhi Becton Responds To Anonymous Scout’s Comment

Mekhi Becton saw his stock rise after a jaw-dropping performance at the NFL Combine. Most scouts raved about his athleticism and size, but that doesn’t mean he won’t have any critics.

An anonymous scout is concerned about Becton as we inch closer to the NFL Draft. However, the reason why he’s concerned has nothing to do with football at all.

One scout is worried that Becton “loves to cook and eat more than he loves frigging football.” That’s an odd concern to have for one of the top prospects available in this draft.

Becton had an epic response to this critique on Twitter, saying “Who doesn’t love PANCAKES.” He’s not just referring to a popular breakfast meal, he’s talking about his blocks downfield.

Who doesn’t love PANCAKES 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 https://t.co/vhWmI3JoHD — Trending Topic 🤫 (@BigTicket73) April 16, 2020

It’s not uncommon for scouts to have concerns about a prospect that weighs as much as Becton does. He’s a 364-pound offensive tackle that plays one of the most important positions in football.

All that being said, Becton has solid tape and possesses athletic traits that most athletes aren’t born with.

Becton is projected to go inside the top 15 of the upcoming draft, and that’s not because of his cooking skills.