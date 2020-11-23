Photo: College Basketball Benches Look Drastically Different This Season

The 2020-21 college basketball season will be unlike any we’ve ever seen, thanks to the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

We’ve already seen a slew of games canceled. Dozens of teams are currently paused due to positive tests within the program.

This afternoon, The Courier-Journal Louisville beat reporter Shannon Russell published some photos of the bench setup at the KFC Yum! Center this season. It looks nothing like what we’re used to.

The bench is protected by plexiglass and the seats are spread apart. You can see for yourself below.

Behold, Louisville’s bench. It’s protected by plexiglass and, as you can see, chairs are distanced. pic.twitter.com/axgIqmfmG6 — Shannon Russell (@slrussell) November 23, 2020

Putting it bluntly, it’s going to take a lot of effort just to get through the upcoming college basketball season. We know that there are millions ($$$) of reasons for the 2021 NCAA Tournament to happen, but getting there will be a slog.

We applaud places like Louisville for trying to make changes and follow protocols as best as they can, but with COVID-19 not going away, it might not be enough for most programs.

Get ready to see a lot more shutdowns and cancellations in the coming weeks and months.