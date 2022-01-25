Report: Chris Mack’s Future At Louisville Is Being Discussed

The Louisville men’s basketball team suffered one of its worst losses of the year on Monday night to the Virginia Cavaliers. The Cardinals have now lost five of their last six and many have started to place the blame at the feet of head coach Chris Mack.

The situation only got worse when forward Malik Williams opted to not comment when asked if the team had tuned out its coaching staff. The non-answer led many to believe that Mack has lost the locker room and that his job might be in jeopardy.

On Tuesday, a report indicated that the speculation about Mack’s future isn’t misguided.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, Louisville is currently discussing Mack’s future with the program. The school’s board of trustees and athletics board are expected to have a joint meeting tomorrow to talk about where the men’s basketball team will go from here. In addition to that meeting, Mack’s radio show on Tuesday night has been canceled.

Nothing has been finalized, but change could be on the way for the Cardinals.

“Sources: men’s basketball coach Chris Mack’s future at Louisville is being discussed by school leadership and could result in a change, but nothing has been finalized as of now. Trustees and Athletics board meeting tomorrow. Mack radio show tonight canceled,” Forde wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Mack, 52, has been fairly successful at Louisville, amassing a 68-37 overall record. However, the Cardinals have made the NCAA Tournament just once during his 3+ seasons in charge and have seemingly regressed this year.

Louisville is just 11-9 as of Tuesday and has plummeted to the middle of the pack in the ACC. Time is running out for the Cardinals to turn things around, with the team already in the throes of conference play.

We’ll have to wait and see if Louisville gives Mack an opportunity to turn things around.