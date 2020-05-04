Rick Pitino Releases Statement On Louisville’s Notice Of Allegations

Louisville men’s basketball just can’t get out of the NCAA’s spotlight. The program received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA Monday morning – and yes, Rick Pitino is involved, once again. The former Louisville head coach has since responded to the allegations.

Of course, Pitino isn’t with the Cardinals anymore. The now Iona head coach was at the forefront of the infamous Louisville men’s basketball sex scandal. The scandal cost him his job along with his reputation, for the time being.

Louisville is still suffering from Pitino’s actions. Meanwhile, he now serves as head coach of Iona – a program which doesn’t seem to mind Pitino’s past actions. Iona and Pitino each released a statement responding to the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations. Pitino’s statement can be found below:

“Today, the NCAA released an NOA and alleges a Level II violation against me,” Pitino wrote in a statement, via Jon Rothstein. “I firmly disagree with this allegation and will follow the protocols in addressing this allegation through the administrative process. Due to NCAA bylaws on public disclosure on enforcement issues, I will have no further comment on this matter until it is resolved.”

Iona and Rick Pitino have both released a statement regarding Louisville's Notice of Allegations from the NCAA. pic.twitter.com/3bLblDahRU — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 4, 2020

Pitino’s alleged “failure to monitor” continues to haunt him.

But it’s Louisville that’s suffering the repercussions of Pitino’s actions.

The NCAA is simply doing its due diligence as it continues to investigate the Louisville men’s basketball program.