Back in March, the Iona Gaels shocked the rest of the NCAA by making Rick Pitino the head coach of their men’s basketball program. Despite his controversial departure from Louisville, he’s still regarded as one of the better coaches in the country.

Pitino usually keeps his cards close to the vest. It’s probably why his move to Iona came out of nowhere. That being said, he’s kept in touch with a few of his former players, including former Louisville superstar and national champion Russ Smith.

Smith recently shared his thoughts on Pitino’s move to Iona with us. Regardless of what your stance is on the former Louisville head coach, it sounds like he’s in a great state of mind.

“Coach Pitino is in an extremely happy place right now. He’s still a great friend of mine, we talk four times a week. I think he’s happy, which is the most important thing,” Smith told The Spun in a wide-ranging interview on Thursday. “One thing about Coach Pitino is that you know his teams are going to compete and that his kids will be well prepared for the future. I believe he’s going to fare well. As far as the space he’s in right now, he’s happy doing what he loves to do at the collegiate level.”

While there are plenty of people just excited about Pitino returning to college basketball in any capacity, others are wondering if he’ll eventually coach a Power Five program in the future.

If Pitino does leave Iona at some point in the future, it would need to be the perfect situation. At least that’s what Smith believes right now.

“Honestly, in my opinion it’s going to take a lot for him to leave Iona. He’s a New Yorker, he’s basically home now and he’s at a notable mid-major program. It’s going to be hard seeing him leave unless it’s the absolute right fit. The program has to be right – everything has to be right. If I was a betting man, I would say maybe he stays at Iona for some time before he decides to move.”

At 67 years old, it’s possible that Pitino truly wants to stay at Iona. On the other hand, there could be an offer that’s too sweet to resist in the future.

The Spun’s full interview with Russ Smith will be out this Friday.