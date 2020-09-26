Video: Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Carted Off The Field

A frightening scene broke out during today’s Louisville-Pitt game, as Malik Cunningham had to be carted off the field with a neck brace.

Cunningham was trying to make a play late in the game, but ultimately got tripped up and threw an interception. More importantly though, the dual-threat quarterback suffered an injury on the play.

The replay shows that Cunningham’s head basically slammed against the turf. He stayed down on the floor for several minutes, as players from both teams were immediately concerned for his well-being.

Thankfully, Cunningham did give his teammates a thumbs-up while being carted off the field. Obviously it’s tough to look at this situation in a positive light, but at least he showed some type of movement.

Here’s video of the injury to Cunningham:

A look at the hit that resulted in #Louisville QB Malik Cunningham being carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/DeG5MeKYGF — Shawn Spencer (@Spencer_NFL) September 26, 2020

Even though Louisville did fall short in this matchup against Pitt, the coaching staff probably isn’t all that concerned with today’s game. The main concern is Cunningham’s long-term health.

Cunningham did struggle this afternoon, but he’s been really productive to start this season. Coming into this weekend, Cunningham had 650 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Louisville has two weeks to prepare for its next game, so it’s possible that Cunningham will have a shot at starting against Georgia Tech.

Regardless, we’re hoping Cunningham can make a full and speedy recovery from this injury.

UPDATE: Thankfully, Cunningham can reportedly move and feel everything.

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield says QB Malik Cunningham can move and feel everything, so that is encouraging. No official update/diagnosis, though. Cunningham took a nasty hit on the Cards' last offensive play and had to be carted off the field. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) September 26, 2020