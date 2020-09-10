Video: The New ‘Heisman House’ Commercial Is Out

With the college football season getting into full swing, Nissan’s latest “Heisman House” commercial has been released. The commercial features past Heisman trophy winners, including: Tim Tebow, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Derrick Henry, Mark Ingram, Kyler Murray, Marcus Mariota and Charles Woodson.

The commercial begins as Jackson – his first appearance in a “Heisman House” commercial – pulls up to the house, which looks like it’s been deserted. Jackson knocks on the door before being greeted by Tebow, who’s sporting a long beard and hair grown past his shoulders.

Tebow questions why Jackson is at the house to begin with. Jackson proceeds to inform Tebow that a college football season is happening. The big announcement sparks the house’s Heisman winners and accompanying mascots to tidy up the house in preparation for the season.

Take a look at Nissan’s latest “Heisman House” commercial for the 2020 season in the video below.

The commercial is clearly poking a bit of fun at what’s been an unprecedented year. There’s been major concerns college football wouldn’t be played this season. Fortunately, that won’t be the case.

The ACC and Big 12 begin their respective seasons this week while the SEC gets going later on this month. Meanwhile, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have each decided to delay their respective fall seasons until early next year. There’s still hope the Big Ten and Pac-12 could find a way to play late this fall, but for now, it’s all speculative.

Thanks to Nissan’s latest “Heisman House” commercial, college football is starting to feel a bit more like normal.