3 College Football Teams On “Upset Alert” In Week 10

The 2020 college football season hasn’t disappointed with the upsets so far.

While Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State are looking the part of a College Football Playoff contender, there’s been a lot of chaos elsewhere.

Most notably, the Big 12 has been all over the place. Several of the conference’s top teams heading into the season have gone down more than once. Just last weekend, Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns pulled off a big upset over No. 6 Oklahoma State. The Longhorns upset the Cowboys, 41-34.

What upsets could be coming in Week 10?

Here are three teams on “upset alert” heading into this weekend.

No. 11 Miami at N.C. State

Road games aren’t nearly as intimidating this year as they are in a normal year, but the Hurricanes could still be vulnerable on the road against the Wolfpack.

Miami enters the Friday night game as a 10.5 point favorite, so Las Vegas is confident in the Hurricanes. However, don’t be surprised if this one gets close late.

No. 13 Indiana vs. No. 23 Michigan

Now, this one technically wouldn’t be an upset in Las Vegas’ mind, as the Wolverines are favored despite being the lower-ranked team.

But Indiana is No. 13 in the country and undefeated, so losing at home qualifies enough as a potential “upset alert” team for us in a weird season.

Jim Harbaugh’s team should be very motivated heading into Saturday.

No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said this week that the Aggies could be his sleeper College Football Playoff team.

“I think going into their last game of the season at Jordan-Hare, chance to go 9-1,” Herbstreit said on College Football Final this week. “Don’t have to worry about playing in a conference championship game. You look at their resume. If they win all those games, they’ll have their chance to throw their hat in the (College Football Playoff) ring and be in that discussion potentially with those others teams, whether that’s Cincinnati, BYU, maybe a Pac-12 team. I think they’ll be sitting there with a real shot to be 9-1.”

The Aggies could be for real, but don’t overlook the Gamecocks. South Carolina has had a couple of disappointing losses this season, but Will Muschamp’s team could be primed for an upset bid this weekend.

Who do you see going down in Week 10?