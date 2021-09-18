1 Major Conference Is Getting Absolutely Embarrassed Today

With half of the Week 3 matchups in the books, it’s safe to say this weekend was one to forget for the ACC.

This week started off on a positive note for the ACC, as Louisville stunned UCF in a thrilling matchup on Friday night. The rest of the conference, however, has been really disappointing this Saturday.

Despite being the 15th ranked team in the nation heading into this weekend, Virginia Tech came out flat against West Virginia. The Hokies had a chance to win in the closing seconds of regulation, but Braxton Burmeister was unable to make the game-winning play at the goal line.

Virginia Tech wasn’t the only ranked program in the ACC to lose this afternoon. Manny Diaz and the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes were embarrassed at home against the Michigan State Spartans, losing by a final score of 38-17.

Unfortunately for the ACC, the hits just keep on coming. Believe it or not, Pitt fell short at home against Western Michigan. It was a deflating loss for Pat Narduzzi’s locker room.

The ACC as a whole needs to have a bounce-back performance next Saturday. Until that happens, the conference will receive a ton of criticism from the college football world.

Sparty putting it on the Canes. Another miserable week for the ACC — BFriedACC (@BFriedACC) September 18, 2021

Weekly reminder that the ACC is a joke of a conference — Drew Floyd (@DrewFloyd31) September 18, 2021

Honestly shocked Miami was favored in this game, they along with the rest of the acc are bad. — Alex (@a_disberry) September 18, 2021

In breaking news, the ACC absolutely sucks! Va Tech, Miami and Pitt have lost or will likely lose today. Ugh. — Tom Bell (@BigBossCard) September 18, 2021

Duke could potentially knock off Northwestern in the late afternoon session, but there’s no doubt the Blue Devils will be underdogs in that matchup.

At this point, it seems like there’s a serious talent gap between Clemson and the rest of the ACC.