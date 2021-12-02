Anonymous Source Has Telling Comment On Miami’s Search

The current state of Miami football and all things related to Manny Diaz is nothing short of depressing.

There were plenty of reports during the second half of college football’s 2021 season suggesting the Hurricanes would part ways with Diaz and hire a home-run candidate. However, it now appears Diaz is going to keep his job.

Miami is without an athletic director right now. Without an AD, the Hurricanes are struggling to find any sense of structure.

According to a report, Miami’s search for an athletic director is a complete “mess.” There’s way too many people involved and half want Diaz gone, the other half wants him to stay.

One person described the Miami situation to me as “a complete shitshow.” https://t.co/kZApOAgvYO — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 2, 2021

Multiple Miami AD candidates told @ActionNetworkHQ UM’s search is a “mess.” With more than 50 board of trustees & several donors involved “everyone is in charge, no one is in charge. They don’t know what they want to do w/Manny (Diaz). Half want him gone, half want him to stay" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 2, 2021

What a mess.

Miami isn’t going to get anywhere with so many people involved in the athletic director search. And there’s no way the Hurricanes can come to a decision on Manny Diaz before they find an AD.

There’s a reason Miami has become irrelevant in the college football world. The program lacks leadership. Without it, the Hurricanes are toast.