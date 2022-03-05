Arrest Warrant Out For Legendary NFL Running Back

Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James is reportedly facing a warrant for his arrest. The Miami Hurricanes legend didn’t show up to court in connection with a business dispute with One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta.

Judge Rachel Krause issued a court order for James back in mid-February. His court date was set for March 3.

James was supposed to show cause regarding his failure to comply with a past order. He was also issued a fine of $1,000 per day for failing to comply with his court order.

ProFootballTalk pointed out that roughly 140 days have passed since James received this court order. That would equate to $140,000 in fines.

Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James faces a bench warrant for his arrest, due to chronic failure to comply with court orders in a business dispute. https://t.co/PQWta4Gp7b — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 3, 2022

It’s unclear why James hasn’t complied with court orders. Hopefully, he can get a grip on this situation fairly soon.

James, who spent the majority of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, was a four-time Pro Bowler and former Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Overall, James finished his NFL career with 12,246 rushing yards and 80 touchdowns. He was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.