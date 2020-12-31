Breaking: Miami Announces Injury To QB D’Eriq King

It’s been a pretty nightmarish past couple of days for Miami Hurricanes QB D’Eriq King. After sustaining a scary-looking leg injury during a Cheez-It Bowl loss to Oklahoma State, King got some rough injury news.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, King sustained a torn ACL in his right knee that will require surgery. Per the report, King’s timetable will be determined after surgery but he is expected to be available for 2021 fall camp.

King had a tremendous season for the Hurricanes as he helped lead them to an 8-2 record in the regular season. He completed 64-percent of his passes for 23 touchdowns with only five picks.

The former Houston quarterback was unstoppable at times, especially against NC State. King threw for 430 yards and five touchdowns in a win over the Wolfpack. His 535 yards of total offense in the game were the second-most in school history.

Update from #Miami: Quarterback D'Eriq King has a torn ACL in his right knee and will undergo surgery. "A timetable for his return will be determined after surgery but he is expected to be available for the start of 2021 fall camp." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 31, 2020

D’Eriq King spent four years at Houston, during which he completed 62-percent of his passes for 4,925 yards and 50 touchdowns with 10 picks. He earned Second-Team All-AAC honors in 2018.

He transferred to Miami after the 2019 season and promptly earned the starting job under head coach Manny Diaz.

While his first season with the Hurricanes didn’t end the way he wanted it to, it looks like King will get one more chance at college football glory.

