Breaking: Miami Athletic Director Blake James Is Out

It’s been a rough year for some of the biggest athletics programs in the state of Florida. But over in Miami, the Hurricanes have decided that a big change is needed.

According to Miami sports writer Tim Reynolds, the Hurricanes have parted ways with athletic director Blake James. The move comes amid a 5-5 season and a 19-15 record under head coach Manny Diaz over the past three years.

James has been Miami’s athletic director since 2013 and oversaw five NCAA individual championships, six ACC team titles and 71 individual ACC title wins. He has also been credited by The U with spearheading improvements to the program across the board.

But when it comes to athletics programs, football is king and the Hurricanes have long since been kicked off the ACC mountain in that regard. Miami have yet to win an ACC title and were crushed in their only ACC title game appearance in 2017.

Miami and athletic director Blake James have parted ways. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 15, 2021

With Blake James now being shown the door, Manny Diaz probably won’t be far behind. The Hurricanes head coach has taken the team to bowl games in each of his first two years and only needs to win one of his last two to secure a third.

But whether the Canes finish 5-7, 6-7, 7-6 or even 8-5, it seems like Diaz’s days are numbered.

If it’s any consolation to ‘Canes fans, they’re far from the only major program in Florida dealing with issues right now. Fortunately for them, the job will have no shortage of hot candidates available.

How long will it take for Miami to be a major contender in college football again?