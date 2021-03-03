Over the past few decades, the University of Miami has produced a plethora of great tight ends. That trend will continue this year, as Brevin Jordan has all the makings of a future star.

During his three-year career with the Hurricanes, Jordan had 105 receptions for 1,358 yards and 13 touchdowns. He accomplished most of that while the program struggled to find a consistent option at quarterback, albeit their search for a legitimate signal-caller stopped once D’Eriq King showed up.

Although there were plenty of obstacles to overcome in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Miami tight end still put up impressive numbers. This past season, Jordan had 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns.

Several NFL analysts have Jordan ranked as the third-best tight end in this year’s class, which isn’t too shabby. However, that might actually end up being bulletin-board material for the Miami product.

We were fortunate enough to chat with Brevin Jordan about his career at Miami, his outlook for the NFL, where he should rank among this year’s tight end class, and much more.

Brevin Jordan is going to be so, so good. https://t.co/3DEKdINSb3 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 1, 2021

The Spun: This past season was tough for everyone due to COVID-19, but how would you grade your final year at Miami?

Brevin Jordan: I would grade it like a B, honestly. We were good, but we finished the last three games on a note we didn’t really want to end it on. I’d give it a B, but it was an overall good season.

The Spun: I’ve seen you block guys all the way to the sidelines. Is that from all your training against guys like Greg Rousseau?

BJ: Definitely. Just from blocking him and Jaelan Phillips at practice. Blocking them dudes at practice just made us all better.

The Spun: You’ve shown that you can gain a ton of yards after the catch. What’s your mindset once the ball is in your hands?

BJ: Turn into a running back. It’s honestly as simple as that. Once I get the ball in my hands, I’m thinking like Reggie Bush or Bo Jackson. I’m trying to get out and score a touchdown.

YAC leaders by position in 2020: RB: Travis Etienne, Clemson: 646

WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama: 953

TE: Brevin Jordan, Miami: 353 pic.twitter.com/ItjtL7ECbV — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 25, 2021

The Spun: Miami has produced a handful of great tight ends in the NFL. Have you had the chance to speak with them?

BJ: I talked to Greg Olsen, Jeremy Shockey, David Njoku and Chris Herndon. I talked to them a little bit here and there. They told me to be patient with the process and take it one day at a time. I’m just looking forward to it, man. I’m ready to get started.

The Spun: We hear a lot about Kyle Pitts when the TE class is talked about. Do you think you belong in that same conversation?

BJ: 1000 percent. I think that comes with going to Miami. I don’t know what it is, but we have a sense of we’re underdogs. We don’t get the respect we should get. I don’t really care, though. I’m ready to get into the league and prove people wrong.

Next TE up in NFL Draft after rare talent @kylepitts__ could be the very versatile & athletic @Brevinjordan pic.twitter.com/NskBgDhnuI — Marc Ross (@MarcRoss) February 23, 2021

The Spun: What separates you from other tight ends?

BJ: I think one thing that separates me from other tight ends is you can put me anywhere on the field and I’ll be a mismatch or playmaker in some sort. You could put me on the outside and I can run a go. You can put me in the slot and I can run post corners and seams. You can put me in the backfield and you can either throw me the ball or I can throw the ball. I’ll be a complete playmaker.

The Spun: What are your thoughts on D’Eriq King’s future with Miami?

BJ: The sky is the limit for him. He can accomplish whatever he wants to because of the person he is, the playmaker he is, and the leader he is. He can do it all. It’s up to him and the guys with him in that building.

The Spun: How far off is Miami from knocking off a powerhouse like Clemson in the ACC?

BJ: Coach Diaz definitely has Miami on the rise. All it’ll take is a couple more recruiting classes. I think we’re extremely close.

I miss my guys!!!! They working!!! The Canes gone be serious next season. 💯 https://t.co/qRGbtmFXLL — B r e v i n J o r d a n (@Brevinjordan) February 24, 2021

The Spun: Who’s the greatest tight end of all time?

BJ: I’d probably say Tony Gonzalez or Antonio Gates…or Gronk.

The Spun: Who do you watch on film the most?

BJ: I watch a lot of Antonio Gates, and I actually Aaron Hernandez when he was with the Patriots just because of the size. We’re all like 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, so we’re all in that same range. Our play style is very similar. We get the ball in our hands and we turn into running backs.

The Spun: Which NFL player do you want to go one-on-one against?

BJ: I don’t want to go into the league with no bad blood or anything, but I’d probably say a guy like Jamal Adams.

The Spun: What do you want to prove at your pro day?

BJ: I want to go there and run fast – that’s the main thing. I want to go there and run a 4.5 or lower. That’s the goal.

The Spun: What is an NFL team getting if they select Brevin Jordan?

BJ: They’re getting a complete football player in all aspects. They’re getting a playmaker, a guy who can pass block and run up the seams. A true playmaker at tight end.

Highest passer rating when targeted among draft-eligible players in 2020: 1. DeVonta Smith – 152.6

2. Brevin Jordan – 148.7

3. Kyle Pitts – 146.2

4. Chris Olave – 143.4 pic.twitter.com/iS52S4Wp6g — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 19, 2021

Jordan has already drawn interest from the Chiefs, 49ers, Packers, Patriots, Saints and Seahawks thus far. He is currently projected to go in the second round of the NFL Draft, but his stock could rise depending on how well he performs at his pro day.

While the adjustment period for rookie tight ends could be tough at times, Jordan has all the tools to be an impact player in his first season.

You can read more of our interviews with athletes or media stars here.