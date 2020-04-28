Miami WR Brian Hightower Announces Transfer Destination

Back in October, Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower announced that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. After taking several months to look over his options, the former four-star recruit revealed his destination.

Coming out of high school, Hightower was the No. 154 overall recruit and No. 27 wideout, per 247Sports. He never hit the ground running with the Hurricanes though, totaling 12 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown in nine games.

Hightower announced on Tuesday afternoon that he’ll be transferring to Illinois. The IMG Academy product announced his decision on Twitter with the caption: “I’ve been in the dark but I promise you’ll see a brighter me.”

Illinois is losing wide receivers Josh Imatorbhebhe, Ricky Smalling and Trevon Sidney to graduation. Adding a younger option in Hightower should provide depth for a position group that is depleted at the moment.

Hightower will have to sit out the 2020 season, but he does have two years of eligibility remaining.

This is a savvy addition for Lovie Smith’s program, which took serious strides last fall.

What makes Hightower such an intriguing wideout is his 6-foot-3 frame. He should be able to catch contested passes and be a legitimate threat in the red zone.

It’ll be interesting to see if Hightower can reach his full potential with the Fighting Illini.