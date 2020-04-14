CBS Names 1 QB That Could Make A “Joe Burrow-Type Leap”

The overwhelming reason for LSU’s ascent to a national championship in 2019 was the play of Joe Burrow. The leap the onetime Ohio State transfer made from 2018 to 2019 enabled the Tigers to field one of the most explosive offenses in college football history.

Miami fans might not be expecting that profound an impact from Houston transfer D’Eriq King this season, but the hope is the dynamic dual threat can lift the Hurricanes out of mediocrity and potentially into the ACC championship game. Miami has never won the Coastal Division in 16 years in the league.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd is buying King’s potential. This afternoon, he released a column focused on the Hurricanes’ new starting quarterback.

In it, Dodd made the case that King could be this year’s version of Burrow.

It’s a different package, a different skill set. King is 5-foot-11, 194 pounds. That’s five inches shorter and 20 pounds lighter than Burrow. But as a run-pass threat, King is a more complete … run-pass threat. King has rushed for 1,500 yards and 28 touchdowns in his career. Burrow is a better thrower. Actually, he’s one of the best single-season throwers of all time. But we’re getting away from the point.

The numbers show just what a healthy King is capable of. In 2018, he threw for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for 674 yards and 14 more scores.

Last year, King appeared in the first four games before redshirting, reportedly at the suggestion of head coach Dana Holgorsen. Holgorsen wanted to preserve King’s eligibility for 2020, but the star QB chose to transfer to Coral Gables insead.

Now, he’ll have the chance to leave his mark on a moribund Miami offense. The Hurricanes went 6-7 under Manny Diaz last year, including an embarrassing 14-0 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.