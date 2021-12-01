CFB Insider Has Telling Comment About Miami Coach Manny Diaz

Miami would probably part ways with Manny Diaz if this were a normal coaching carousel. It’s been anything but normal though which puts the Hurricanes in a tough spot.

In a span of 48 hours, Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC and Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU. Miami doesn’t want to fight against Oklahoma and Notre Dame for the top coaching candidates.

According to a report, Miami is now trending in the direction of keeping Diaz for another year. This is a major change of direction as to what’s been reported in recent weeks suggesting the Hurricanes were going to move on from Diaz.

Things could change in coming weeks. But for now, it looks like Miami is sticking with Diaz.

The current feel is that there’s a good chance Manny Diaz ends up keeping his job at Miami, sources tell @On3sports — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 30, 2021

It was just two days ago that Manny Diaz was getting questions about his future.

Here’s what he had to say about the rumors, via 247Sports:

“All I know is that, every week, we’ve been on a one-week mission,” Diaz said, via InsideTheU. “This week, the mission was to beat Duke. What I’m proud of is the guys in that locker room. I’m proud of how all in they are for this program. To do what they’ve been able to do and finish the year the way we’ve been able to finish. You look at the young guys making plays on that field, there’s a hunger.

“It’s not the end. It’s the beginning. It’s about to get really, really good. They understand that. They know the mistakes we made this year. We all own it. But to look at the adversity that we’ve looked at in the eye every week and for these guys to never flinch and for week after week to bring it. They’re all in. They’re invested in the program and they play for each other with that hunger that we talk about that is going to last throughout this last this entire offseason.”

The Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly decisions will probably play a big factor if Miami opts to keep Manny Diaz.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, finished the regular season last Saturday with a 47-10 win over Duke to move to 7-5 on the season.