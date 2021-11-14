Colin Cowherd Calls Out 1 Major CFB Team’s Fan Base

Colin Cowherd has never been afraid to call out the top fan bases in sports. That’s why it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he went after Miami Hurricanes fans on Saturday night.

During this weekend’s game between Florida State and Miami, Cowherd questioned why Hurricanes fans didn’t travel to Doak Campbell Stadium to support their squad.

“Miami Hurricanes have 5 million fans on Twitter,” Cowherd tweeted on Saturday night. “Of course none of them actually go to the games.”

Unfortunately for Miami fans, this isn’t the first time that Cowherd has called them out. Cowherd has made it very clear that he’s not very impressed with the current state of the program.

Of course, Miami fans didn’t appreciate this tweet from Cowherd. After all, it was technically a road game for the Hurricanes.

Even though Cowherd has bashed Miami’s fan base multiple times over the past few years, he knows college football is at its best when the Hurricanes are relevant. With that being said, he wants the athletic department to go out and hire a marquee coach.

“Say it again — if the Miami Hurricanes & USC Trojans want to matter and truly cut thru in crowded, distracted pro markets — go to the NFL for your coach,” Cowherd said earlier this season. “Go BIG. Canes missed AGAIN on another college hire.”

Considering the Hurricanes are just 5-5 on the season, major changes could be coming this offseason. And if they don’t, we’re sure Cowherd will have something to say about it.