Colin Cowherd Has 3 Schools In Mind For Joe Brady

After failing to bring his high-octane offense into the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, Joe Brady is widely expected to return to college to revive his coaching career. And Colin Cowherd has some ideas for where he might go.

Taking to Twitter the FOX Sports commentator pointed out that Brady’s sudden availability might be “an amazing break” for Brian Kelly at LSU or Mario Cristobal at Miami. He also threw in Oregon as a potential head coaching job for him.

“Joe Brady just fired as OC for Panthers. Brian Kelly or Mario Cristobal just got an amazing break. (Or Oregon as a HC?),” Cowherd wrote.

Going to LSU or Miami to be offensive coordinator might be right up Brady’s alley. LSU would suit Brady especially since he served as their passing game coordinator in their 2019 national championship season.

Head coach at Oregon seems a bit unlikely given how much he struggled in Carolina and the fact that he’s never held a full coordinator role in college. But anything is possible.

Joe Brady helped LSU put together one of the greatest offenses in college football history in 2019. His success in Baton Rouge earned him coaching interviews everywhere before he was hired by the Panthers in 2020.

But the Panthers offense never came close to looking like what Brady helped assemble at LSU. And he was fired earlier today amid a 5-7 season.

Would LSU, Miami or Oregon make sense as next destinations for Brady? Is he returning to college in the first place?