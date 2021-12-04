Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd is one of many sports media members keeping an eye on the unfolding drama involving Miami football.

The Hurricanes are looking for a new athletic director after Blake James was fired last month. There are also widespread rumors that the school is looking to replace football coach Manny Diaz with Hurricane alum and current Oregon coach Mario Cristobal.

Cowherd isn’t so sure about any of this happening, given the decline of Miami football and the approach the university has taken toward athletics in recent years.

“Lots of noise coming out of Miami about a new AD and stealing @coach_cristobal from Oregon,” Cowherd tweeted Friday night. “Believe it when I see it. Administration commitment, fan support, current momentum and facilities, all VERY average. Loved @CanesFootball when they were rolling, but feels second tier now.”

For what it’s worth, Cristobal himself addressed the rumors about his alma mater following Oregon’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday.

“I haven’t talked to anybody, so let’s not create narratives as we sit here in this press conference,” Cristobal said, via ESPN. “Oregon’s working on some stuff for me, and that’s what I have right now, and that’s the extent of that conversation. If there’s anything to report, I’d report it. I always have.”

Under Diaz, the Hurricanes went 7-5 in 2021. They will know their bowl destination by the end of the weekend.