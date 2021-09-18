Colin Cowherd Says 2 Major Programs Need Big Changes

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd is already calling for two notable college football programs to make major changes to their staff.

On Saturday afternoon, Cowherd went on Twitter to share his blunt assessment on the Miami Hurricanes and USC Trojans. He believes both teams need to land a marquee coach.

“Say it again — if the Miami Hurricanes & USC Trojans want to matter and truly cut thru in crowded, distracted pro markets — go to the NFL for your coach,” Cowherd said. “Go BIG. Canes missed AGAIN on another college hire.”

USC finally parted ways with Clay Helton this week in a move that many fans believe was long overdue. Miami, meanwhile, has not yet made a decision on Manny Diaz.

Diaz hasn’t even been the head coach of the Hurricanes for three full seasons, but it seems like his days with the program are numbered.

Cowherd isn’t wrong that Miami and USC desperately need to make changes in the coming months. The idea that both schools need to go to the NFL for their next coach seems far-fetched, though.

USC has been linked to a handful of current and former college football coaches, such as Mario Cristobal, James Franklin, Chris Petersen and Bob Stoops.

It would be pretty surprising to see the Trojans hire an NFL coach to replace Helton, and the same thing can be said about the Hurricanes if they part ways with Diaz.