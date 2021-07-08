College Football Analyst Has Crazy National Title Prediction

The 2021 college football season sits just over a month away, which means it’s time for analysts all over the country to give their predictions.

From now until the start of the season, College Football Playoff predictions will be hotly debated. On Thursday afternoon, one analyst decided to set the college football world on fire with his prediction.

Pro Football Focus revealed its staff predictions for this year’s national champion. Three analysts went conventional, with one selecting Clemson and two others picking the Oklahoma Sooners.

Seth Galina, though, wanted to make some waves with his pick. He thinks the Miami Hurricanes will win the national title this season.

Check it out.

2021 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS? Our analyst predictions: pic.twitter.com/PJNLuwyf0x — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 8, 2021

We’ll start with the positives here: Miami appears to be a program on the rise. The Hurricanes got off to a nice start to the 2020 season, winning eight of its first nine games.

Unfortunately, the Hurricanes lost their final two games and finished with an 8-3 record.

As for 2021, Miami opens the season with a neutral-site game against Alabama. If the Hurricanes can win or lose in a close game, their playoff resume will look a lot better.

The other good news for the Canes is that they avoid Clemson during the regular season. If Miami and Clemson face off, it will come in the ACC title game with a potential trip to the playoff on the line.

Can Miami win the title?