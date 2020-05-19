Analyst Names College Football’s Greatest National Champion Since 2000

LSU football made its mark this fall, with an all-time great offense leading the Tigers to a national title. Where does LSU rank among the last 20 college football national champions?

247Sports set out to give us an answer this morning. The recruiting site went through and ranked all of the national championship-winning teams going back to the year 2000. That year, Oklahoma won its last championship, a team that ranks 17th on the list.

Ed Orgeron’s 2019-20 LSU Tigers are the best of the program’s three national champions in that run. The Les Miles-led 2007 team starts off the list at No. 20, while Nick Saban’s 2003 team is a few spots higher at No. 16. The most recent national champs are all the way up at No. 3, with Joe Burrow’s Heisman season being called the “singlemost notable quarterback performance this century.” Some Cam Newton fans may disagree, but Burrow certainly made his mark on college football history last fall.

The Tigers weren’t No. 1 though. They were beaten out by another team with a singular star quarterback—Vince Young and the 2005 Texas Longhorns—at No. 2, and perhaps the most talented college football team of all time, the 2001 Miami Hurricanes at No. 1.

You can argue against the Hurricanes team, but they have as good a case as any. With 38 NFL Draft picks on the roster, with nearly half of them going first round, there probably hasn’t been a more purely talented group in college football history.

From 247Sports:

One of the best teams in college football history, the 2001 Hurricanes entered the season on a 10-game winning streak with a chip on their shoulder after being excluded by the BCS computers in the previous year’s national championship game. Ken Dorsey and Miami responded by destroying every team on the schedule, finishing 12-0 with an average margin of victory at 32.9 PPG. In all, 38 players would become future NFL Draft picks including 17 future first-rounders. Miami became the first program (at the time) to see its first-, second- and third-string running backs all start a game in the NFL later in their careers.

Dating back to the national championship in January, we’ve seen some debates between last year’s LSU team and that Miami squad. With how dynamic the Burrow-led offense was, you can certainly have a fun debate.

