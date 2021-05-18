Analyst Names College Football’s Greatest Team Of All-Time

Over the past few college football seasons, fans have gotten the chance to see some of most dominant teams to ever step foot on the field. However, with an 150-year history, college football has seen numerous fanbases crown a specific unit the “best team of all-time.”

Ahead of the 2021 campaign, Bleacher Report analyst David Kenyon did his best to parse through the resumes and make his claim for the best team ever. He ended up with one unit alone at the top: the 2001 Miami Hurricanes.

It’s hard to argue that the 2001 Miami group isn’t the most dominant team to ever play the game. The Hurricanes boasted a talented roster on both sides of the ball and went a perfect 12-0 on their way to a national title. Miami only had two games where they won by less than 20 points and held opponents scoreless three times during the regular season.

The 2001 Hurricanes team also produced a plethora of NFL ready talent. Players like Clinton Portis, Willis McGahee, Frank Gore, Andre Johnson and Jeremy Shockey highlighted the offense, while quarterback Ken Dorsey went on to win the Maxwell Award. The defense was anchored by standouts such as Ed Reed, Sean Taylor, Jonathan Vilma and more.

Here’s more from Kenyon about why he chose 2001 Miami to take the top spot.

Nearly everywhere you looked, the 2001 Miami Hurricanes had a future NFL star. That talent showed itself in a legendary way. “I know this,” Art Kehoe said. “I will put that 2001 team up against anybody. No one can argue how good, how dominant, that team was.” Kehoe should know too; he served as an assistant coach for all five championship-winning Miami teams. The ‘Canes allowed just 9.8 points per game and defeated five Top 15 opponents by a combined score of 236-72. Quarterback Ken Dorsey won the Maxwell Award, running back Clinton Portis had 1,200 yards on the ground, and offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie earned the Outland Trophy. On the other side of the ball, defensive back Ed Reed grabbed nine interceptions and secured unanimous All-American honors, helping to round out the best team in college football history.

The 1971 Nebraska Cornhuskers ranked second on Dorsey’s list, while the 1972 USC team took the No. 3 spot. More recent teams, such as the 2019 LSU Tigers and 2018 Clemson, ranked sixth and seventh, respectively.