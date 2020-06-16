2021 College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot Released

The College Football Hall of Fame ballot has been released for the 2021 class. It is stocked with names that should be very familiar to football fans.

78 players and seven coaches from the FBS ranks are included. Over 12,000 National Football Foundation members and existing Hall of Famers will vote on the candidates, and submit names to the NFF’s Honors Courts, who have the job of choosing the class. Ohio State legend Archie Griffin helms that group.

The Hall of Fame class will be announced in early 2021, per the NFF release. The class will be inducted on Dec. 7, 2021 in New York.

For Hall of Fame candidacy, players must have been a First-Team All-American named by one of the NCAA’s recognized selectors, 10 years out of college, and within 50 years of finishing their college careers, or nominated by the veterans committee if they don’t meet that last requirement. Football greats like Ray Lewis, Champ Bailey, Carson Palmer, Julius Peppers, and Marvin Harrison are all on the ballot.

Here is the full player ballot, listed by school. 78 former FBS-level talents are listed for College Football Hall of Fame candidacy:

Alabama:

OT Chris Samuels

DB Antonio Langham

Arizona State:

DE Al Harris

DB David Fulcher

K Luis Zendejas

Arkansas:

OG Brandon Burlsworth

DT Dan Hampton

Auburn:

LB Gregg Carr

Boston College:

TE Pete Mitchell

Cal:

TE Tony Gonzalez

LB Ron Rivera

Clemson:

RB C.J. Spiller

DB Donnell Woolford

Colorado:

RB Eric Bieniemy

RB Rashaan Salaam

DB Chris Hudson

Florida:

DT Brad Culpepper

Florida State:

WR Barry Smith

LB Marvin Jones

K Sebastian Janikowski

Georgia:

CB Champ Bailey

Georgia Tech:

LB Lucius Sanford

Hawaii:

K Jason Elam

Illinois:

DT Moe Gardner

LB Simeon Rice

Indiana:

QB Antwaan Randle El

Iowa:

OT Robert Gallery

DL Jared DeVries

DE Andre Tippett

Kansas State:

QB Michael Bishop

RB Darren Sproles

Kentucky:

QB Tim Couch

LSU:

RB Kevin Faulk

Miami:

QB Ken Dorsey

LB Ray Lewis

LB Dan Morgan

Michigan:

OL Steve Hutchinson

DT Mark Messner

Michigan State:

OT Flozell Adams

K Morten Andersen

Nebraska:

OT Zach Wiegert

DT Larry Jacobson

North Carolina:

OT Harris Barton

DE Julius Peppers

Notre Dame:

LB Bob Golic

OT Aaron Taylor

Ohio State:

OT Chris Ward

LB James Laurinaitis

DB Mike Doss

Oklahoma:

QB Josh Heupel

DB Roy Williams

Oregon State:

RB Ken Simonton

WR Mike Hass

Penn State:

RB D.J. Dozier

WR Bobby Engram

OG Steve Wisniewski

Pitt:

QB Matt Cavanaugh

RB Craig Heyward

Purdue:

WR Larry Burton

WR Taylor Stubblefield

Stanford:

WR Ed McCaffrey

Syracuse:

WR Marvin Harrison

DE Dwight Freeney

Tennessee:

WR Willie Gault

LB Al Wilson

DB/P Bobby Majors

Texas:

OL Dan Neil

DT Kenneth Sims

Texas A&M:

K Tony Franklin

Texas Tech:

RB Byron Hanspard

UCLA:

LB Ken Norton Jr.

K John Lee

USC:

QB Carson Palmer

OG Jeff Bregel

LB Jack Del Rio

Virginia Tech:

DL Corey Moore

West Virginia:

DB Aaron Beasley

Wisconsin:

DB Troy Vincent

This list is joined by head coaches Larry Blakeney (Troy), Jim Carlen (WVU, Texas Tech, South Carolina), Pete Cawthon Sr. (Texas Tech), Billy Jack Murphy (Memphis), Gary Pinkel (Toledo, Missouri), Darryl Rogers (Fresno State, San Jose State, Michigan State, Arizona State), and Bob Stoops (Oklahoma). A number of lower-division stars have been nominated as well.

The full list of nominees can be found at the National Football Foundation website.