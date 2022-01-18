College Football World Reacts To Kendal Briles News

The Spun

Kendal Briles, on staff of the Baylor Bears.WACO, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Kendal Briles of the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on September 2, 2016 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

New Miami football coach Mario Cristobal is on the hunt for an offensive coordinator, and his latest reported target is Kendal Briles.

The 39-year-old Briles has been the offensive coordinator at Arkansas the last two seasons, helping the Razorbacks undergo a stunning transformation from back-to-back 10-loss seasons in 2018 and 2019 to a 9-4 campaign and Outback Bowl victory in 2021.

Briles has also been the OC at Florida State (2019), Houston (2018), FAU (2017) and under his father Art at Baylor in 2015-16. If Cristobal can poach him out of the SEC, it would be a major get for his first staff in Coral Gables.

It seems like both Hurricane and Razorbacks fans understand what the magnitude of such a move would be.

In 2021, Briles’ Arkansas offense gained 441.7 yards per game and racked up 227.8 yards per game on the ground. The latter number was good for 7th-best nationally.

The Razorbacks also averaged 30.9 points per game, 48th-best in the country.

