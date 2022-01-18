College Football World Reacts To Kendal Briles News

New Miami football coach Mario Cristobal is on the hunt for an offensive coordinator, and his latest reported target is Kendal Briles.
The 39-year-old Briles has been the offensive coordinator at Arkansas the last two seasons, helping the Razorbacks undergo a stunning transformation from back-to-back 10-loss seasons in 2018 and 2019 to a 9-4 campaign and Outback Bowl victory in 2021.
Briles has also been the OC at Florida State (2019), Houston (2018), FAU (2017) and under his father Art at Baylor in 2015-16. If Cristobal can poach him out of the SEC, it would be a major get for his first staff in Coral Gables.
It seems like both Hurricane and Razorbacks fans understand what the magnitude of such a move would be.
This would be a gigantic loss for the #Razorbacks. https://t.co/I86D77eHTd
— Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) January 18, 2022
This would be a big deal in the ACC. Briles is one of my favorite coordinators in CFB. https://t.co/f3Snym2oii
— Max Livingston 🐅 (@PythonMafia_) January 18, 2022
A step down to a worse league and facilities that aren’t even close. Plus he has a lot of weapons to work with. They’ll raise him and he won’t leave Arkansas. https://t.co/DNy5Qo0vx3
— Phil Elson (@PhilElsonPxP) January 18, 2022
One of the first names tied to Miami OC vacancy https://t.co/lQc6vW5aDc
— Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) January 18, 2022
Don’t. You. Dare. https://t.co/cU8sklvCeM
— John Nabors (@BuzzJohnNabors) January 18, 2022
Whole Miami fanbase is going to be deleting tweets soon. https://t.co/tjoxxDoaG8
— Dan Thompson (@DKThompson) January 18, 2022
https://twitter.com/gatorblu3/status/1483515917778759682?s=20
That’ll be a game changer in Fayetteville if he leaves https://t.co/WKCZheUYzz
— Derrell Hart Jr., Pharm.D. (@Derrell_PharmD) January 18, 2022
In 2021, Briles’ Arkansas offense gained 441.7 yards per game and racked up 227.8 yards per game on the ground. The latter number was good for 7th-best nationally.
The Razorbacks also averaged 30.9 points per game, 48th-best in the country.