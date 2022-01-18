College Football World Reacts To Kendal Briles News

New Miami football coach Mario Cristobal is on the hunt for an offensive coordinator, and his latest reported target is Kendal Briles.

The 39-year-old Briles has been the offensive coordinator at Arkansas the last two seasons, helping the Razorbacks undergo a stunning transformation from back-to-back 10-loss seasons in 2018 and 2019 to a 9-4 campaign and Outback Bowl victory in 2021.

Briles has also been the OC at Florida State (2019), Houston (2018), FAU (2017) and under his father Art at Baylor in 2015-16. If Cristobal can poach him out of the SEC, it would be a major get for his first staff in Coral Gables.

It seems like both Hurricane and Razorbacks fans understand what the magnitude of such a move would be.

In 2021, Briles’ Arkansas offense gained 441.7 yards per game and racked up 227.8 yards per game on the ground. The latter number was good for 7th-best nationally.

The Razorbacks also averaged 30.9 points per game, 48th-best in the country.