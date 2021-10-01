The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Miami Football’s Start Against Virginia

Head coach Manny Diaz of the Miami Hurricanes takes the fieldMIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: Head coach Manny Diaz of the Miami Hurricanes takes the field with Jarren Williams #15 prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Bethune Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Miami football needed to come out firing in tonight’s home game against Virginia. The Hurricanes did the exact opposite of that.

Sure, starting quarterback D’Eriq King is out, but it is still tough to imagine a worse beginning for the Miami offense than what they’ve put forth tonight. With five minutes to go in the first half, the ‘Canes have only 41 yards of total offense and trail the Cavaliers 9-0.

A loss tonight would drop Miami to 2-3 on the season. One of those losses is to Alabama, but the Hurricanes were also soundly beaten by Michigan State. Even their two wins–a blowout of Central Connecticut State and a squeaker against Appalachian State–are not impressive.

Without question, “The U” is not in a good place right now, and much of the college football world is still stunned to see how far the program has fallen.

Look, there’s still two-plus quarters in this game, and nine points is not an insurmountable deficit by any means. But the Hurricanes have got to get something going soon.

Otherwise, Manny Diaz’s seat will be getting even hotter, no matter how much the head coach continues to preach patience.

