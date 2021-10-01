College Football World Reacts To Miami Football’s Start Against Virginia

Miami football needed to come out firing in tonight’s home game against Virginia. The Hurricanes did the exact opposite of that.

Sure, starting quarterback D’Eriq King is out, but it is still tough to imagine a worse beginning for the Miami offense than what they’ve put forth tonight. With five minutes to go in the first half, the ‘Canes have only 41 yards of total offense and trail the Cavaliers 9-0.

A loss tonight would drop Miami to 2-3 on the season. One of those losses is to Alabama, but the Hurricanes were also soundly beaten by Michigan State. Even their two wins–a blowout of Central Connecticut State and a squeaker against Appalachian State–are not impressive.

Without question, “The U” is not in a good place right now, and much of the college football world is still stunned to see how far the program has fallen.

I can’t believe I’ve lived to see Miami be unable to throw the football. For 30 years of my life they were the best or one of the best at it. Now you can’t even tell they practice it. — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) October 1, 2021

If Miami had any football fans, they'd be really pissed off right now. pic.twitter.com/tMLroyEZkU — Jeff (BPredict) (@BPredict) October 1, 2021

Miami just tried to run up the middle from their own 1-yard line and lost *squints* 4 yards. They might be bad at football. — Farmer Jones (@thefarmerjones) October 1, 2021

Miami's first quarter on offense: Two three-and-outs, 10 total yards and a safety. Virginia leads 9-0. — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 1, 2021

Miami has made four straight bad hires – and that doesn’t even include Larry Coker. Just an incredible run. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 1, 2021

It really is incredible to see the state of Florida State and Miami right now when you consider the talent in the state. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) October 1, 2021

Look, there’s still two-plus quarters in this game, and nine points is not an insurmountable deficit by any means. But the Hurricanes have got to get something going soon.

Otherwise, Manny Diaz’s seat will be getting even hotter, no matter how much the head coach continues to preach patience.