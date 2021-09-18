The Spun

College Football World Continues To Speculate About Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders coaching for Jackson State.MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders talk with his quarterback Jalon Jones #4 of the Jackson State Tigers during a time out during the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is currently focused on taking Jackson State’s football program to the next level. When the time comes, though, he could be in line for a major promotion.

With the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles both struggling mightily this season, the college football world believes now is the perfect time for Sanders to join the ACC.

Florida State has been very disappointing under Mike Norvell. Miami, meanwhile, has struggled to find any consistency under Manny Diaz.

Sanders has been linked to Florida State in the past, but at that time he wasn’t even Jackson State’s head coach. Now that he has ample experience under his belt, he could be the right coach to turn things around for the Seminoles.

We’d imagine that Sanders would have no trouble recruiting five-star players at Florida State, his alma mater. And let’s not forget that he’s been pretty impressive at Jackson State thus far. Since taking over as the head coach of the Tigers, he has a 6-3 record.

Even though Florida State and Miami haven’t hinted at moving on from their respective coaches, their fan bases clearly want Sanders.

Earlier this week, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen made his case for Sanders becoming the head coach of the Seminoles. He believes it’s only a matter of time before “Coach Prime” signs with a Power Five program.

“The last thing, in terms of anybody [worrying] about how serious he is,” Eisen said. “People are asking ‘are you really gonna coach or are you gonna be a sideshow?’ That’s what his whole life has been, Being called a sideshow and then all he does is be a professional and crush it.”

There’s no denying that Deion Sanders would make the ACC much more exciting if he joins Florida State’s coaching staff.

