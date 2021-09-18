College Football World Continues To Speculate About Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is currently focused on taking Jackson State’s football program to the next level. When the time comes, though, he could be in line for a major promotion.

With the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles both struggling mightily this season, the college football world believes now is the perfect time for Sanders to join the ACC.

Florida State has been very disappointing under Mike Norvell. Miami, meanwhile, has struggled to find any consistency under Manny Diaz.

Sanders has been linked to Florida State in the past, but at that time he wasn’t even Jackson State’s head coach. Now that he has ample experience under his belt, he could be the right coach to turn things around for the Seminoles.

We’d imagine that Sanders would have no trouble recruiting five-star players at Florida State, his alma mater. And let’s not forget that he’s been pretty impressive at Jackson State thus far. Since taking over as the head coach of the Tigers, he has a 6-3 record.

Even though Florida State and Miami haven’t hinted at moving on from their respective coaches, their fan bases clearly want Sanders.

I want Deion Sanders at Miami!!!! Give Coach a chance. Put a great staff around him, he’s got charisma and I’ll tell you what, they’ll be recruiting well. — Drew_FA (@therealdrewfa) September 18, 2021

Let me be the first to welcome the new head coach of The Florida State University: Coach Deion Sanders — WiseOwlSays (@WiseSays) September 18, 2021

FSU and Miami gonna be trash again this season. FSU just gotta hire Deion Sanders as coach and Miami just gotta hire The Rock.

Maybe they can help recruit some talent. — Erudite (@Doc_Jedi) September 18, 2021

Deion Sanders will be the next head coach at FSU — The Duke 👑 (@OhShitItsRjb) September 18, 2021

Earlier this week, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen made his case for Sanders becoming the head coach of the Seminoles. He believes it’s only a matter of time before “Coach Prime” signs with a Power Five program.

“The last thing, in terms of anybody [worrying] about how serious he is,” Eisen said. “People are asking ‘are you really gonna coach or are you gonna be a sideshow?’ That’s what his whole life has been, Being called a sideshow and then all he does is be a professional and crush it.”

There’s no denying that Deion Sanders would make the ACC much more exciting if he joins Florida State’s coaching staff.