The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Miami Hurricanes News

Central Michigan v MiamiMIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 21: Gregory Rousseau #15 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates with the "Turnover Chain" after a sack and fumble recovery in the first half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Since it became legal last week for college athletes to profit off their NIL, we’ve seen hundreds of partnerships announced. However, Miami football’s new reported deal is unlike any other so far.

According to a report from CaneSport, Florida-based MMA training academy American Top Team has offered $6,000 endorsement contracts to all 90 scholarship members of the Miami roster. If the players accept the deal, the money will be paid out in $500 monthly installments.

The deal is reportedly being marketed as “Bring Back The U,” a company that was created by American Top Team founder and longtime Miami fan Dan Lambert.

Naturally, as the first deal of its kind, this pact is drawing plenty of reaction from the college football world. Many are applauding the fact it gives every player a piece of the pie, while others are afraid this could lead down a slippery slope.

Don’t be surprised if this agreement doesn’t lead to a bunch of similar deals between programs and businesses. This is a brand new world in college sports.

It will be interesting to track it all.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.