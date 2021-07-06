College Football World Reacts To Miami Hurricanes News

Since it became legal last week for college athletes to profit off their NIL, we’ve seen hundreds of partnerships announced. However, Miami football’s new reported deal is unlike any other so far.

According to a report from CaneSport, Florida-based MMA training academy American Top Team has offered $6,000 endorsement contracts to all 90 scholarship members of the Miami roster. If the players accept the deal, the money will be paid out in $500 monthly installments.

The deal is reportedly being marketed as “Bring Back The U,” a company that was created by American Top Team founder and longtime Miami fan Dan Lambert.

Naturally, as the first deal of its kind, this pact is drawing plenty of reaction from the college football world. Many are applauding the fact it gives every player a piece of the pie, while others are afraid this could lead down a slippery slope.

This seems like the kind of overzealous booster deal that can put someone out of business. https://t.co/y9S7SikbgA — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 6, 2021

Summer 2011: Miami faces death penalty in sprawling scandal involving local booster Summer 2021: https://t.co/tna6TCvYck — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) July 6, 2021

"This is about player rights. This isn't going to fundamentally change how recruiting works. Any abuses will be minor." Also, just 5 days later… https://t.co/pQ9egceiT9 — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) July 6, 2021

First step in Booster starting to put their thumb on the scale. https://t.co/nee7QhmZxn — jbook™ (@jbook37) July 6, 2021

😱😱👏🏽 https://t.co/zJISd6PwWt — S A N O G O (@_momosanogo) July 6, 2021

Cool concept. And one that spreads some bucks throughout the program, assuaging some of the chemistry issues bound to crop up with NIL. https://t.co/qgi8T12zXo — G. Allan Taylor (@GAllanTaylor) July 6, 2021

Real interesting idea. Give everyone even amount, spread the wealth. Teammates shouldn’t get jealous of another teammates deal for this endorsement.

Company gets 90 endorsers in one swoop.

We’ll see this elsewhere for sure https://t.co/Ui2emrVqPe — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) July 6, 2021

1) Peak DA U energy 2) $540,000/year is going to be a fun ROI to track. 3) #2 will backfire on the business gloriously. https://t.co/MAyQG8IIcD — Ryan Ritter (@ndtex) July 6, 2021

Don’t be surprised if this agreement doesn’t lead to a bunch of similar deals between programs and businesses. This is a brand new world in college sports.

It will be interesting to track it all.