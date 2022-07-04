College Football World Reacts To Miami's Huge Commitment

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: New Head Coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes speaks with the media during a press conference introducing him at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at University of Miami on December 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Cristobal becomes the 26th head football coach in the program's history. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

When Miami hired Mario Cristobal as its new head coach, it was expected that the Hurricane alum would give the program a recruiting boost.

So far, so good. Five-star Francis Mauigoa, the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class, became the latest major prospect to commit to Miami this afternoon.

Cristobal's team has been on fire lately, netting nine verbal commitments since June 14. Included in that group were four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph (a Clemson commit) and 2024 recruit Antione Jackson, who had been pledged to Georgia.

"What a week for Mario Cristobal," said 247Sports' Andrew Ivins after Mauigoa's announcement today. "Flips a kid from Clemson (Something that Miami hasn’t done since Dabo took over). Flips a kid from Georgia (Something that Miami hasn’t done since Kirby took over). Lands the top prospect at IMG (That kid usually ends up in the SEC)."

Not surprisingly, Miami fans are very, very excited at the latest recruiting developments.

Currently, Miami's 2023 recruiting haul ranks eighth in the nation, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

With the Hurricanes in the mix for a number of other blue-chip prospects, that ranking could rise in the coming weeks.