The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Tate Martell’s Decision

Miami quarterback Tate Martell at the spring game.MIAMI, FL - APRIL 13: Tate Martell #18 of the Miami Hurricanes warms up before the annual Spring Game at Nathaniel Traz-Powell Stadium on April 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

On Friday night, news broke that Miami Hurricanes reserve quarterback Tate Martell was opting out of the 2020 football season.

Martell’s college career has not gone as expected. A four-star recruit and the national Gatorade Player of the Year out of high school, he signed with Ohio State amid great expectations.

However, after redshirting in 2017 and backing up Dwayne Haskins in 2018, Martell elected to transfer to Miami. Once there, he was beaten out for the starting job and began his ‘Canes career at wide receiver.

Martell played in five games in 2019, eventually seeing some action at quarterback, but he was suspended for this year’s opener and now he’s sitting out the rest of the 2020 campaign. His career at Miami could be over, though it is unclear right now what his plans are.

Given Martell’s name recognition, his opt out decision was met with plenty of reaction on social media last night.

Martell likely has the skills to be a successful college quarterback–but he probably has to go down a level or two.

A move to a low-major FBS school might work, if not the FCS level. Whatever he does, he’ll find a way to get talked about.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.