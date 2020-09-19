College Football World Reacts To Tate Martell’s Decision

On Friday night, news broke that Miami Hurricanes reserve quarterback Tate Martell was opting out of the 2020 football season.

Martell’s college career has not gone as expected. A four-star recruit and the national Gatorade Player of the Year out of high school, he signed with Ohio State amid great expectations.

However, after redshirting in 2017 and backing up Dwayne Haskins in 2018, Martell elected to transfer to Miami. Once there, he was beaten out for the starting job and began his ‘Canes career at wide receiver.

Martell played in five games in 2019, eventually seeing some action at quarterback, but he was suspended for this year’s opener and now he’s sitting out the rest of the 2020 campaign. His career at Miami could be over, though it is unclear right now what his plans are.

Given Martell’s name recognition, his opt out decision was met with plenty of reaction on social media last night.

Days after serving a one-game suspension, Tate Martell has opted out of the Miami Hurricanes' 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Miami Herald. https://t.co/dYxbqjQIRF — Eleven Warriors (@11W) September 19, 2020

Tate Martell is hilarious to me. His whole saga. https://t.co/xQHFt8LHMD — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) September 19, 2020

Tate Martell has to be in the College Football Hall of Fame for greatest hype to least production ratio in a career Who else is in that club? probably Mitch Mustain too — Larry Brown (@LBSports) September 19, 2020

Gone again: Hyped Miami QB Tate Martell reportedly opting out of 2020 season https://t.co/a2Jk80kcPS — Phil Steele (@philsteele042) September 19, 2020

Very few players in the history of college football have been so famous without actually doing anything on the field https://t.co/FYiQmnEQVH — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 19, 2020

Martell likely has the skills to be a successful college quarterback–but he probably has to go down a level or two.

A move to a low-major FBS school might work, if not the FCS level. Whatever he does, he’ll find a way to get talked about.