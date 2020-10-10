College GameDay Announces Today’s Celebrity Guest Picker

ESPN’s College GameDay is at Memorial Stadium this morning to preview this weekend’s marquee matchup between the Clemson Tigers and Miami Hurricanes. Moments ago, the crew announced who will be their celebrity guest picker later in the show.

Although celebrity guest pickers are participating on the show virtually due to the current pandemic, GameDay has done an excellent job landing stars for each show.

We’ve already seen Bill Murray and Chris Paul join GameDay this year to share their predictions. Today’s guest will be none other than Alex Rodriguez.

This isn’t the first time that Rodriguez has been on ESPN’s College GameDay. In fact, the former All-Star third baseman went 13-0 with his picks back in 2017.

Today's guest picker is … @AROD! The last time he joined the show, he went 13-0 with his picks 👀 pic.twitter.com/ITAVELVl9b — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 10, 2020

Rodriguez was supposed to play college baseball for the University of Miami. He ended up choosing to go straight to the 1993 MLB Draft instead, but the school still considers him as an alumnus.

The odds of A-Rod going undefeated for his picks are pretty low, especially if he predicts the Hurricanes to upset the Tigers.

Miami has looked dynamic this season with D’Eriq King at quarterback, but it’s uncertain if he’ll be able to match score for score with Clemson gunslinger Trevor Lawrence.

Fans can watch Rodriguez make his picks for Week 6 of the college football season later in the show.

[College GameDay]