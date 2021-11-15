College Sports World Reacts To Monday’s Big Miami News

Miami Director of Athletics Blake James has been fired after eight years in Coral Gables, according to multiple reports.

The news indicates that more major changes could be on the horizon at The U. If James is gone, head football coach Manny Diaz could also be in trouble.

Diaz is in his third season at Miami, and his team fell to 5-5 on Saturday with a stunning late-game loss to Florida State. Overall, Diaz is just 19-15 with the Hurricanes.

Getting back to James, he has long faced criticism from ‘Cane faithful for his inability to right the ship in football and general mediocrity elsewhere. Earlier this season, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit called out the entire Miami administration, including James, for not demonstrating a serious commitment to winning on the gridiron.

Hurricane fans seem to be overjoyed with James’ dismissal–seriously, just search his name on Twitter–while the rest of the college football world is wondering what the next move will be for Miami.

The main significance of the move *beyond Diaz* is that it shows Miami MIGHT be serious about having higher standards, which was not a guaranteed/certain thing: https://t.co/PHIFBynHT0 — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) November 15, 2021

Heard it was headed this way. https://t.co/1nVSvlqxTq — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 15, 2021

Is Manny Diaz next? https://t.co/cBKYa1gVhm — Barstool College Football Show (@BarstoolCFB) November 15, 2021

Massive news out of UM. This one goes to the top with Blake James out. https://t.co/lMzRGkWtZX — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 15, 2021

The loser of the Miami-FSU game has lost its coach (Taggart, 2019) or AD (James, 2021) in two of the last three years. https://t.co/wc2mSmkDjq — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 15, 2021

Even more reason for Manny Diaz to be concerned! https://t.co/FBvHZwwxd5 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 15, 2021

Miami football has two games remaining, home against Virginia Tech and at Duke, and needs to win one of them to reach bowl eligibility. Even doing that might not be enough to save Diaz.

In the meantime, a group of former football players at The U are reportedly holding a roundtable discussion this week to go over the current state of the program and discuss what must be done to improve it.