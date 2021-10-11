College Football World Reacts To Miami’s Crushing Injury News

Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback D’Eriq King entered the 2021 college football season as one of the most-hyped players in the country. King was on the forefront of the name, image and likeness deals, signing several notable endorsements prior to the season opener.

Unfortunately, King’s season has come to an abrupt end.

The Hurricanes’ starting quarterback is set to undergo season-ending shoulder injury. King will finish the 2021 season with 767 passing yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He had 40 rushes for 96 yards.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz announced the tough news on Monday morning.

Miami QB D'Eriq King needs shoulder surgery and his season is over, Manny Diaz just said on his weekly radio show. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 11, 2021

That’s a crushing blow to Miami and it’s especially cruel for King, a senior out of Texas.

Miami fans are understandably crushed by the news.

“This is so sad. He has talent and to end another season like this,” one fan tweeted.

“We knew this, they knew this. Should’ve just had it done last month,” another fan wrote.

“Miami football on the collegiate and pro level is cursed, I’m convinced,” another fan added.

D'Eriq King is the most accurate passer ever at the University of Miami. When you're the most accurate passer ever at a place once called Quarterback U, you have clearly done something right. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 11, 2021

Miami will now turn to freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dykes, who is expected to lead the Hurricanes offense moving forward.