Houston QB Transfer D’Eriq King Makes Visit To Power Five School

Houston quarterback D’Eriq King is a fresh face in the NCAA transfer portal, having entered earlier this week. But he clearly doesn’t intend to stay in it for long based on how quickly he’s started visiting schools.

According to Andrew Ivins of 247Sports, King is making a high-profile visit to the Miami Hurricanes this weekend. Per the report, it will be a two-day visit beginning on Friday.

As a junior in 2018, King was a breakout star for the Cougars. In 11 games he completed 63.5-percent of his passes for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

But King only played in four games this past year before opting to sit out to preserve a year of eligibility.

“King has been talking with new Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee ever since he entered the portal. Lashlee, who joined Manny Diaz’s staff earlier this month after calling plays this past season at SMU, is trying to sell King on the idea of playing in his wide-open spread offense.”

Since entering the transfer portal, King has quickly gained the attention of some big Power Five programs.

Earlier today, the Arkansas Razorbacks were named as favorites to land the former three-star recruit from Texas. LSU, Ole Miss, and Oregon have also been connected to the former Cougars star.

But even then, there were strong indications that the Hurricanes had plenty of interest in bringing King into the fold.

Miami’s quarterback problems in 2019 were front-and-center of the 6-7 campaign.

N’Kosi Perry, Jarren Williams and Tate Martell all failed to cement themselves as starters in the wide-open ACC Coastal Division.

Will D’Eriq King be suiting up for The U in 2020? And if not, who will be starting quarterback for Miami next season?