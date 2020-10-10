Desmond Howard Reveals What Ray Lewis Texted Him This Morning

Plenty of people were tuning in for today’s edition of College GameDay, including legendary linebacker Ray Lewis. The former Miami product had a message for Desmond Howard while the crew was making their Week 6 picks.

The biggest game on the schedule for this weekend features Clemson and Miami. It should be a fun showdown between two of the best quarterbacks in the country in Trevor Lawrence and D’Eriq King.

Right before Howard revealed his prediction for the game, he shared a text message that he received from Lewis.

“Talking about getting text messages, I got one from Ray Lewis,” Howard said on College GameDay. “Does this sound friendly? ‘I’m watching who you pick, bro.'”

Ray Lewis threatening Desmond Howard on national TV. His face is legit terrified🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zlAtVYE3e6 — generally chill. (@justokaypenguin) October 10, 2020

Not even a potentially threat from Lewis could stop Howard from picking Clemson today.

Howard wasn’t the only member of the College GameDay crew to side with the Tigers. Lee Corso and David Pollack both picked the reigning ACC champions as well. Kirk Herbstreit didn’t pick a winner since he’ll be calling the game with Chris Fowler, meanwhile guest picker Alex Rodriguez unsurprisingly chose the Hurricanes.

Kickoff for the Clemson-Miami game is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. We’d have to assume that Ray Lewis will be watching this epic matchup.