Dick Vitale Identifies College Basketball ‘Sleeper’ Team

Legendary college basketball analyst believes one team out of the Sunshine State could be the sport’s “sleeper” team this season.

The ACC is the toughest college hoops conference in the nation. The conference title race typically comes down to Duke, UNC, Virginia and Louisville. But Vitale believes the Miami Hurricanes could surprise plenty of people this upcoming season.

The Hurricanes had a rough showing last season, finishing 15-16 and an abysmal 7-13 in ACC play. Miami finished 10th in the ACC.

But Vitale still believes there’s plenty of reasons to be optimistic regarding Miami in 2020. The legendary college basketball analyst spent time talking with Miami head basketball coach Jim Larrañaga this past week. Larrañaga says the 2020 roster could be the best he’s coached in the past five years.

A hoops tip / don’t sleep on @CanesHoops . I just spoke with Jim Larranaga & he says this could be his best TEAM in the past 5 yrs if they say healthy .The @accmbb better get ready for an impact Diaper Dandy in EARL TIMBERLAKE from HS power @DeMathaCatholic who will be a STAR! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 7, 2020

The Hurricanes have several talented recruits heading to town ahead of the 2020 season. Miami’s highest-rated 2020 commit is four-star guard Earl Timberlake. Vitale is one of many who believes Timberlake “will be a star.”

If Miami is going to emerge at the top of the ACC, it’ll have to knock off the likes of Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Louisville and Virginia. The Tar Heels and Blue Devils just signed the No. 2 and 3 classes in the nation, in that order.

Miami has plenty of work ahead of the 2020 season. But it looks like the Hurricanes could shock the world and contend for the ACC title this season.