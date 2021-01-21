Edgerrin James’ Son, Eden, Lands Major Scholarship Offer

Edgerrin James is one of the best running backs in Miami football history.

The former star NFL running back had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Hurricanes. He’s the third all-time leading rusher in the history of the program.

James went on to star in the NFL, where he was the No. 4 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. He was a four-time All-Pro, starring for the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, it appears that his son could be following in his footsteps.

Eden James, a running back recruit in the 2022 class and the son of the former NFL star, has been offered a scholarship by The U.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Miami! Love! ” he tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

Miami offered three notable scholarship offers within an hour on Wednesday:

-Eden James, a running back and the son of Edgerrin James – William Roberts, an offensive lineman and the son of Rick Ross – Mason Taylor, a tight end and the son of Jason Taylor

That’s a pretty notable list of young men (and their fathers).

Miami’s 2022 recruiting class currently ranks No. 24 in the country with two commitments.