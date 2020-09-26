ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Florida State vs. Miami Tonight

Are the Miami Hurricanes back? It certainly appears so. They’ll have a chance to prove it against the Florida State Seminoles Saturday night.

Miami is off to an impressive 2-0 start to the 2020 season after wins over UAB and Louisville. The biggest test of the Hurricanes’ season thus far will take place Saturday night as they take on the Seminoles in one of the biggest rivalry games of the year.

Florida State can’t seem to dig itself out of the mud these days. The Seminoles dropped their season opener in a 16-13 defeat at the hands of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. FSU has a chance to bounce back against their biggest rival tonight, though.

ESPN has released its prediction for tonight’s game of the week between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles. The Worldwide Leader is rolling with the Hurricanes.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Miami a 58.4 percent chance to beat Florida State tonight. On the flip side, the Seminoles have a 41.6 percent chance of pulling off the upset.

ESPN’s prediction is a bit closer than we expect. The Hurricanes look the part of making some noise in the ACC this season. Meanwhile, the Seminoles are once again underwhelming.

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has completely turned the Hurricanes offense into an explosive unit. We’ll see if he can continue his hot play against the Seminoles Saturday night.

Tune into ABC tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET to see Miami play Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium.