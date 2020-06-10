ESPN FPI Names College Football’s Easiest 2020 Schedule

The 2020 college football season is still a few months away, but encouraging news has been pouring in about the potential for a full season.

Athletes around the country reported back to campus on Monday to begin training for the season. Although not all schools are open, a return to campus for most isn’t far away.

With the season kicking off in just over two months, ESPN updated its Football Power Index. The computer model shows everything from the most likely College Football Playoff teams to the teams with the most difficult schedules.

ESPN’s FPI also named the team with the easiest schedule heading into 2020. That distinction belongs to the Miami Hurricanes, who have three easy non-conference opponents.

Miami opens the season with Temple, Wagner and UAB before a battle against Michigan State.

Here’s the Hurricanes’ full schedule:

vs. Temple

vs. Wagner

vs. UAB

at Michigan State

vs. Pitt

at Wake Forest

vs. UNC

at Virginia

vs. Florida State

at Virginia Tech

at Georgia Tech

vs. Duke

Miami is lucky in missing the Clemson Tigers during regular season play.

The Hurricanes entered the 2019 season with plenty of hype. However, Miami struggled right out of the gate, losing close games to Florida and North Carolina.

Manny Diaz and company should be able to get off to a fast start in 2020, with an easy non-conference slate though the first three weeks.