Ex-College Football Star Quarterback Open To Position Switch

After six years of college football, quarterback D’Eriq King is finally going pro. But he seems willing to acknowledge that his odds of finding a team will be better if he plays another position.

Appearing on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, King said that he’s ready to play any position in order to “show value” to NFL scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine. But he acknowledged that it may be difficult since he’s played quarterback for his entire career.

“It’s difficult. I’ve played quarterback my whole life,” King said. “But at this point in my career, I just love football so much that I want to play for as long as I can … I was advised to just do whatever I can, really. Whether that is kicks returns, catch punts receivers, special teams, play quarterback — do anything, I can to show value.”

King played quarterback and wide receiver in his first two years at Houston, but played quarterback exclusively from then on.

Just make a team. That’s what it’s about in the #NFL. The more you can do, listen in to D’Eriq King discuss his approach to this mindset. 👑 https://t.co/iinmByfsdd pic.twitter.com/S6fyo52c6x — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) March 1, 2022

D’Eriq King really established himself as a starter in 2018 with Houston and in 2020 with the Miami Hurricanes.

In 2018, King threw for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns while adding another 14 touchdowns from scrimmage. He earned Second-Team All-AAC honors as the Cougars went 8-5 that year.

In 2020, during his first year with the Hurricanes, King had another big year with 2,686 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Will D’Eriq King hear his name called on Draft Day?