The Final Stats Of Louisiana Tech-Miami Were Depressing

Today’s Independence Bowl featuring Louisiana Tech and Miami is now part of the pantheon of epically terrible bowl games.

After four cringeworthy quarters, Louisiana Tech left the field with a 14-0 win. The Bulldogs didn’t set the world on fire, but they were leaps and bounds better than the Hurricanes, who were downright impotent.

If you watched this game without gouging your eyes out, more power to you.

If you didn’t see any of this game, or you turned it off because you couldn’t take it anymore, here’s some of what you missed:

The Independence Bowl record for combined punts (18), topping the old mark of 15.

Three Miami quarterbacks (Jarren Williams, Tate Martell and N’Kosi Perry) combining for zero points and only 227 yards of total offense.

Twelve combined penalties, which isn’t an exorbitant amount, but we did see a glorious two-play sequence in the fourth quarter that featured targeting on the first play and offsetting holding and facemask penalties on the second.

Heading into the game, there were widespread reports that Miami offensive coordinator Dan Enos would be leaving the program after only one year. If so, he certainly didn’t go out with a bang.

Seeing how poorly Miami played today–and how bad they were most of this season–it is stunning to recall that the Hurricanes were 10-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation going into the 2017 regular season finale at Pitt.

Since losing that game, it has all gone downhill.

Miami was No. 2 in the country 25 months ago. Canes are 13-15 since then. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 27, 2019

Overall, this was 40 minutes of terrible football, with Louisiana Tech proving to be just competent enough to win.

Here’s hoping we don’t have any more games like this coming up this bowl season.