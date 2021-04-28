Miami QB N’Kosi Perry Announces Transfer Destination

Former Miami quarterback N’Kosi Perry is changing programs, but he’s not leaving the Sunshine State to continue his college career.

Perry, who is slated to graduate in May, has committed to Florida Atlantic. The Willie Taggart-led Owls had been rumored to be the favorite to land Perry for at least a month.

Perry appeared in 24 games for the Hurricanes over the last three seasons, going 6-3 as a starter. In 2018, he threw for a career-high 1,091 yards and 13 touchdowns, following that up with 1,045 yards and eight scores in 2019.

Although Perry spent much of the 2020 season caddying for Houston transfer D’Eriq King, he got the chance to shine in his final game with Miami. In the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma State, Perry replaced an injured King and almost led the Hurricanes to a double-digit comeback before falling 37-34.

Perry finished with 228 yards passing and two touchdowns on 19-of-34 off the bench.

No one can get in the way of what God has in store for me! 🙏#TunnelVision pic.twitter.com/i0fXC6uNZt — N’Kosi Perry (@ko_live5) April 28, 2021

At FAU, Perry will join a crowded quarterback room that includes Nick Tronti and Javion Posey, who split signal calling duties in 2020. The Owls also added Penn State QB transfer Michael Johnson Jr. this offseason.

FAU is coming off a 5-4 season and Montgomery Bowl appearance in Taggart’s first year at the helm.