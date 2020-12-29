Former Miami Star Calls Out Current DC During Cheez-It Bowl

Miami football got off to a rough start in today’s Cheez-It Bowl, and at least one former Hurricanes star let his voice be heard on Twitter.

Joaquin Gonzalez, an All-American offensive lineman for Miami’s last national title team in 2001, put current defensive coordinator Blake Baker on blast after this unit surrendered 21 points to Oklahoma State in the first quarter.

Gonzalez, who played four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts, implored Baker to “find a ride back to Coral Gables and pack your s–t!” when the Hurricanes fell behind 21-0.

@CoachBlakeBaker find a ride back to coral gables and pack your shit! — Joaquin Gonzalez (@Joaquin_UMOL73) December 29, 2020

The good news for Baker and UM fans is that there’s a lot of time left in the Cheez-It Bowl. Miami has trimmed Oklahoma State’s advantage to 21-7 midway through the second quarter.

However, if this result holds, it will be Miami’s fourth-straight bowl loss and second in a row under Manny Diaz. Even more incredibly, the ‘Canes have nine of their last 10 postseason contests.

You can catch the rest of the Cheez-It Bowl on ESPN.